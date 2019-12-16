Charity shop gets console-ation cash boost from gamer

A gaming fan stunned volunteers at a Sudbury charity shop when he splashed out more than £600 in one transaction.

The mystery buyer snapped up vintage games and consoles from the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) shop in North Street, more than doubling the day's takings.

The store had already made £472 as it approached closing time last Friday when the man came in and bought £48 of games and other items before asking whether there was any additional stock.

Stephen Thorne, a semi-retired computer programmer who started volunteering at the shop in July last year to help beat depression, was behind the till at the time.

He said: "I'd guess the customer was in his early 30s. He told us he collects outdated consoles and games, and I'd estimate he was in the shop about half an hour.

"He didn't seem at all bothered by the prices being put on the items. The total of that second transaction was £604, bringing his total spend to £652.

"He said he'd likely return in case we had further items not already in his collection. He was the last customer of the day."

The items ranged from a rare Super Nintendo game for which the man forked out £120, and a Super Nintendo Entertainment System that he took for £100 to various Dreamcast, PlayStation 1 and Xbox games, plus PlayStation accessories.

Helping broker the monster sale was Michelle Chambers, the store's former deputy manager who was working her penultimate week and is the daughter of shop manager Pat Cassidy.

She said: "None of us have seen a purchase of this size before. The most has been £80-100 and the takings on a typical weekday vary from £280-400, depending on the weather.

"I'd like to say thank you very much to the customer for purchasing so much. The amount you spent will help the charity no end. We look forward to seeing you again."

EACH is unable to run its shops without volunteers and is constantly on the lookout for more.

Anyone interested in helping at the Sudbury outlet can drop by for a chat with Pat or call on 01787 379132.