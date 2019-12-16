E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Charity shop gets console-ation cash boost from gamer

PUBLISHED: 13:20 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 16 December 2019

Michelle Chambers, left, Stephen Thorne and Pat Cassidy with retro video games and consoles at the EACH charity shop in Sudbury Picture: EACH

Michelle Chambers, left, Stephen Thorne and Pat Cassidy with retro video games and consoles at the EACH charity shop in Sudbury Picture: EACH

EACH

A gaming fan stunned volunteers at a Sudbury charity shop when he splashed out more than £600 in one transaction.

The receipt from the mystery shopper gaming fan who snapped up retro games and consoles from the EACH shop in Sudbury Picture: EACHThe receipt from the mystery shopper gaming fan who snapped up retro games and consoles from the EACH shop in Sudbury Picture: EACH

The mystery buyer snapped up vintage games and consoles from the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) shop in North Street, more than doubling the day's takings.

The store had already made £472 as it approached closing time last Friday when the man came in and bought £48 of games and other items before asking whether there was any additional stock.

Stephen Thorne, a semi-retired computer programmer who started volunteering at the shop in July last year to help beat depression, was behind the till at the time.

He said: "I'd guess the customer was in his early 30s. He told us he collects outdated consoles and games, and I'd estimate he was in the shop about half an hour.

The EACH charity shop in Sudbury Picture: EACHThe EACH charity shop in Sudbury Picture: EACH

"He didn't seem at all bothered by the prices being put on the items. The total of that second transaction was £604, bringing his total spend to £652.

You may also want to watch:

"He said he'd likely return in case we had further items not already in his collection. He was the last customer of the day."

The items ranged from a rare Super Nintendo game for which the man forked out £120, and a Super Nintendo Entertainment System that he took for £100 to various Dreamcast, PlayStation 1 and Xbox games, plus PlayStation accessories.

Helping broker the monster sale was Michelle Chambers, the store's former deputy manager who was working her penultimate week and is the daughter of shop manager Pat Cassidy.

She said: "None of us have seen a purchase of this size before. The most has been £80-100 and the takings on a typical weekday vary from £280-400, depending on the weather.

"I'd like to say thank you very much to the customer for purchasing so much. The amount you spent will help the charity no end. We look forward to seeing you again."

EACH is unable to run its shops without volunteers and is constantly on the lookout for more.

Anyone interested in helping at the Sudbury outlet can drop by for a chat with Pat or call on 01787 379132.

Most Read

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Some Greater Anglia services restored – but no sign of new Intercity trains

Passenger trains have been restored to the Ipswich to Felixstowe line. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Charity shop gets console-ation cash boost from gamer

Michelle Chambers, left, Stephen Thorne and Pat Cassidy with retro video games and consoles at the EACH charity shop in Sudbury Picture: EACH

Abuse headteacher left his money to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Former headmaster at St George's School, Finborough, Derek Slade was jailed in 2010 for abusing pupils in the 1970s and 1980s. In his will he left his money to appeal his conviction. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists