Gang arrested on suspicion of hare coursing are released under investigation

Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing have been released under investigation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A gang of men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and causing criminal damage in west Suffolk have been released under investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police arrested four men and seized a vehicle and five dogs on Saturday at 11.50am following reports from members of the public of suspicious activity in the Lavenham area.

A group of men in a vehicle were seen acting suspiciously with dogs on farmland and agricultural land was damaged by a vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Two 18-year-olds, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, all from the Essex area, were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and criminal damage.

MORE: Five arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Ixworth Thorpe

The four men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Lavenham or surrounding areas on Saturday, November 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police via the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 37/69042/20.