Gang arrested on suspicion of hare coursing are released under investigation
PUBLISHED: 16:20 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 30 November 2020
Archant
A gang of men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and causing criminal damage in west Suffolk have been released under investigation.
Police arrested four men and seized a vehicle and five dogs on Saturday at 11.50am following reports from members of the public of suspicious activity in the Lavenham area.
A group of men in a vehicle were seen acting suspiciously with dogs on farmland and agricultural land was damaged by a vehicle.
Two 18-year-olds, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, all from the Essex area, were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and criminal damage.
The four men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Lavenham or surrounding areas on Saturday, November 28.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police via the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 37/69042/20.
