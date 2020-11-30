E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gang arrested on suspicion of hare coursing are released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:20 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 30 November 2020

Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing have been released under investigation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing have been released under investigation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A gang of men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and causing criminal damage in west Suffolk have been released under investigation.

Police arrested four men and seized a vehicle and five dogs on Saturday at 11.50am following reports from members of the public of suspicious activity in the Lavenham area.

A group of men in a vehicle were seen acting suspiciously with dogs on farmland and agricultural land was damaged by a vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Two 18-year-olds, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, all from the Essex area, were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and criminal damage.

MORE: Five arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Ixworth Thorpe

The four men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Lavenham or surrounding areas on Saturday, November 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police via the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 37/69042/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More Covid-19 cases at Ipswich Hospital than at any time during pandemic

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five left-backs of the last 40 years

Mauricio Taricco in mid-flight after scoring in Town's 5-1 win over Exeter City in August, 1998. Taricco features in Carl Marston's Top FIve Town left-backs of the last 40 years.

Plans for holiday homes to go behind popular pub submitted

Plans for five holiday homes to go behind the popular Brewers Arms in Polstead have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gang arrested on suspicion of hare coursing are released under investigation

Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing have been released under investigation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Scammers target Suffolk households with bogus device

Consumers are being cold-called by rogue companies using aggressive sales tactics and offering substandard cold call blockers Picture: GETTY IMAGES