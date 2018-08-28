Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Gang rivalry led to stabbing of Ipswich teenager, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:18 30 January 2019

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has been hearing evidence about gang rivalry in Ipswich.

The youngest defendant, who is 16, told the court that there was rivalry between the J-Block gang from the Jubilee Park area of the town and the Neno gang from the Nacton IP3 postcode.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC, the teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, accepted that rivalry between the two gangs was significant to the trial and had led to Tavis being killed.

He told the court he was a former member of J-Block and at one time had played a part in that rivalry.

However, he claimed he wasn’t a J-Block member at the time of Tavis’s death on June 2 last year and had no interest in harming a Neno member.

He said the J Block gang had initially been a group of young people from the Jubilee Park area who spent time together and had then been referred to over a period of time as J-Block by other people.

He accepted that rivalry between J-Block and other areas of Ipswich started as arguments over drug dealing territory and had involved fighting with weapons, such as bottles.

He accepted that if a rival group started dealing drugs in J-Block’s area they would be chased off or their drugs stolen.

In the dock with the 16-year-old are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J-Block and Neno gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends earlier on the day in question during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Marcus Evans big interview: There have been offers to buy Town, but I’m glad I didn’t sell

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed he's turned down offers to buy the club. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Campaign to rename Mildenhall Treasure is launched

The Mildenhall Treasure Picture: BRITISH MUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists