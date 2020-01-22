E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rwandan survivor who lost 50 family members to speak of horrors of genocide to Suffolk students

PUBLISHED: 10:06 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 22 January 2020

Ganza Gahizi Dieudonne will speak at the event at St Felix School, near Southwold, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: ISHAMI FOUNDATION

A survivor of the Rwandan genocide will speak movingly to Suffolk students about the horrors of the war at an event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).

Ganza Gahizi Dieudonne lost 50 members of his family in the 100-day 1994 genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, including his father - while his sisters and aunts were sexually assaulted.

Yet despite living through one of the most harrowing experiences imaginable, his ordeal inspired him to seek support for victims of rape.

He has become an inspiration across the globe for how he forgave those responsible for killng his relatives and has helped improve the living conditions of victims by providing psychological, medical and financial support.

Now the researcher, writer and founder/director of the charity the Healing Plan Organisation is due to speak at ceremony at St Felix School, in Reydon, near Southwold, to mark HMD on Monday, January 27.

Under the theme of "stand together", a number of speakers will talk about the horrors of genocide and the need to fight all forms of discrimination.

St Felix has been chosen for its long-standing commitment in supporting refugees.

For further information about the event, contact Chris Ure on 01502 725793 or email him here.

