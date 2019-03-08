Spate of garden and shed burglaries sparks warning

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information connected to the robberies in the mid-Suffolk area over the last month. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Burglars are targeting sheds and gardens in and around the Stowmarket area - prompting police to warn people to keep garages and outbuildings locked.

12 separate incidents have been reported in mid-Suffolk over the past month, with eight of these taking place in Stowmarket.

Enquiries are still ongoing as to whether or not the incidents are linked, however police are urging members of the public to remain vigilant of suspicious behaviour, especially in rural areas.

The details of the burglaries are as follows:

- Poplar Hill, Stowmarket: At some point between 10pm on July 27 and 11.45am on July 28, offenders forced entry into a shed and stole a number of tools and power tools including a saw, chainsaw and hedge trimmer. 37/46049/19

- Takers Lane, Stowmarket: At some point over Sunday, August 4 and Monday, August 5, offenders gained entry into a shed and stole alcohol. 37/46807/19

- St Marys Road, Stowmarket: Between 11pm on Tuesday, August 6 and 7am on Wednesday, August 7, a shed was broken into. Power tool accessories were among the items stolen. 37/47200/19

- In the vicinity of Broad Road and Pound Hill, Bacton: At some point between 6pm on Wednesday, August 7 and 10.45am on Thursday, August 8, suspects forced entry into a secured garage and stole a ride on lawnmower. 37/47253/19

- Stricklands Road, Stowmarket: At approximately between 3pm and 6pm on Thursday, August 8, offenders gained entry to a shed and stole power tools. 37/47432/19

- Temple Road, Stowmarket: Some time between Tuesday, August 6 and Thursday, August 8, a shed was broken into and a number of power tools were stolen. 37/47469/19

- West View, Stowmarket: At some point between 8.30am on Monday, August 5 and 6pm on Friday, August 9, a garage was broken into and power tools were stolen. 37/47708/19

- Stricklands Road, Stowmarket: On Friday, August 16 offenders forced entry into a garden shed by removing the roof. Nothing is believed to have been stolen. 37/49288/19

- Coddenham Road, Creeting St Mary: At some point between 9pm on Saturday, August 17 and 6am on Sunday, August 18, offenders gained access to outbuildings in these rural grounds and stole various items, including a ride on mower and cement mixer. 37/49584/19.

- Rural property near Chediston: At some point between 9pm on Wednesday, August 21 and 7am on Thursday, August 22, a ride on lawn mower was stolen after offenders forced access into an outbuilding. 37/50665/19

- Takers Lane, Stowmarket: At some point between 4pm on Thursday, August 22 and 9.30am on Friday, August 23, suspects accessed a garage and conducted a search but nothing is believed to have been taken. 37/50800/19

- All Saints Road, Creeting St Mary: At some point between 7pm on Friday, 23 August and 8am on Saturday, 24 August, offenders gained access to a shed and stole a number of items including fishing tackle, bicycles and power tools. 37/51000/19

Inspector Shawn Wakeling said: "We are working with the rural crime team to increase patrols in remote areas and are attending local events, where possible, to speak with farmers and residents and offer advice on how to protect their properties.

"Our officers will be at Battisford Village Hall on Saturday, September 7 from 9am to 1pm and we encourage local residents to attend if they have any concerns. We will also look to engage with other residential areas that are affected.

"We gather forensic evidence at every crime scene, but the vital key to catching these criminals could be provided by a member of the public calling us with information about something they have seen and believe to be suspicious. This could be during the hour of darkness.

"We therefore appeal for communities to be on the look-out for any suspicious behaviour in their villages and neighbourhoods and not to disregard persons or vehicles that appear unusual or out of place. This could include a suspicious vehicle outside your neighbour's house or hearing the sound of glass smashing nearby.

"Note down the car registration number or description of any suspicious persons you may have seen and report it to us if you believe it to be unusual.

"These criminals may present themselves as genuine callers, so if their behaviour seems suspicious then let us know."

A number of the burglaries involve rural properties being entered by force rather than insecurities, and therefore police are advising residents to consider installing crime prevention measures such as CCTV, security lighting and doorbell cameras as a way to help make their properties more secure.

Anyone who witnessed any of the above incidents, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of any of the burglaries should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number.