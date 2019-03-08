Smoke billows into gardens as crews tackle garage fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in Great Blakenham Picture: MICHAEL PRETLOVE Archant

Firefighters were called to extinguish a garage blaze at an address in Great Blakenham.

Two fire engines rushed to the address in Hood Drive, Great Blakenham shortly after 3pm today, Saturday, June 1.

Residents reported a barbecue out of control had sparked the blaze, however Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was inside a garage.

One local resident complained of a smell of burnt plastic as smoke billowed into nearby gardens.

Another reported seeing "loads" of smoke.

A spokesman for the fire service said the owners of the garage were away at the time of the fire.

The crews, one from Princes Street in Ipswich and the other from Stowmarket, stood down at 4.05pm.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known.