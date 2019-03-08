Sunny

Smoke billows into gardens as crews tackle garage fire

PUBLISHED: 17:34 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 01 June 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in Great Blakenham Picture: MICHAEL PRETLOVE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in Great Blakenham Picture: MICHAEL PRETLOVE

Archant

Firefighters were called to extinguish a garage blaze at an address in Great Blakenham.

Two fire engines rushed to the address in Hood Drive, Great Blakenham shortly after 3pm today, Saturday, June 1.

Residents reported a barbecue out of control had sparked the blaze, however Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was inside a garage.

One local resident complained of a smell of burnt plastic as smoke billowed into nearby gardens.

Another reported seeing "loads" of smoke.

A spokesman for the fire service said the owners of the garage were away at the time of the fire.

The crews, one from Princes Street in Ipswich and the other from Stowmarket, stood down at 4.05pm.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Smoke billows into gardens as crews tackle garage fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in Great Blakenham Picture: MICHAEL PRETLOVE

'The problem has not gone away' - Hundreds still claimed to be living at holiday park unlawfully

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Terrifying' crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Town planning president is 'confident' Bury St Edmunds' abbey will be 'protected for future generations'

Ian Tant (left), President of the RTPI with Richard Summers, a former RTPI president and coordinator at the Heritage Partnership. Behind them is the statue of St Edmund by Dame Elisabeth Frink and the West Front. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Recipe: Make our cream tea flavoured Swiss roll

Cream tea at the beach , cooked by Charlotte Smith-Jarvis.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown
