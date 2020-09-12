E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major revamp at Suffolk garden centre could create up to 130 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 10:52 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 12 September 2020

The team at Perrywood Garden Centre pictured last year. Picture: PERRYWOOD GARDEN CENTRE

The team at Perrywood Garden Centre pictured last year. Picture: PERRYWOOD GARDEN CENTRE

Archant

A major reconstruction of a Sudbury garden centre is being considered - potentially creating more than a hundred new jobs in the area.

An artists imrpession of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMANAn artists imrpession of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMAN

Perrywood Garden Centre in Newton Road, Sudbury has applied for a massive extension to its existing site including a new garden centre building, restaurant, shop, greenhouse and car park.

The application states that if approved, the huge extension would see 132 new FTE jobs created including 106 full time roles plus 56 part time positions. The site currently employs 30.

The plans would see 483 extra car parking spaces added to the site, as well as increasing the shop floor space by a massive 8,468 square metres.Under the plans the existing garden centre building would be partially demolished, with a new extension added and a replacement potting shed, associated landscaping, wildlife area and outdoor events space.

The centre was formerly owned by the Wyevale Group but was purchased by the Perrywood company in September 2018.

Site plans of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMANSite plans of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMAN

MORE: Controversy over building plot on protected wildlife site

You may also want to watch:

The company has operated a garden centre in Tiptree in Essex since the 1950s, regularly winning awards including coming third in the ‘Best Garden Centre in the UK’ category at the Garden Centre Awards in 2019.

In his planning report, Daniel Owen, associate of PleydellSmithyman, the agents acting on behalf of the garden centre, said: “The site currently operates as a garden centre but is limited by the space available. It is therefore proposed to rationalise the core of the garden centre to improve operational and environmental efficiency, to improve the customer environment and experience.

“This will be achieved by the redevelopment of the site to include the demolition of a number of existing structures and the development of new garden centre buildings. This will enable the existing garden centre to continue to trade whilst the new development is being constructed in order to avoid disruption to the business and for customers.

“The redevelopment will provide visitors with a high-quality, modern purpose built garden centre offer.

“In the current climate of uncertainty regarding the potential implications of both Brexit and the continued impact of Covid-19, both for businesses and customers, it is commendable that Perrywood are seeking to significantly invest further in this local business and the local area at a time when many companies are withholding expenditure and making redundancies.”

MORE: Antiques centre returns with new look and railway inspired cafe

Amy Knafler, on the consultations team for Natural England, said: “Based on the plans submitted, Natural England considers that the proposed development will not have significant adverse impacts on statutorily protected nature conservation sites or landscapes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Major revamp at Suffolk garden centre could create up to 130 new jobs

The team at Perrywood Garden Centre pictured last year. Picture: PERRYWOOD GARDEN CENTRE

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road set to be closed for bridge repairs

Waveney Bridge will be temporarily closed for emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temperatures set to soar in Suffolk with highs of 29C

Highs of up to 29C are predicted for Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New shop owner hopes to bolster town’s footfall during difficult time for retailers

Teresa Potts is the new owner of the British Red Cross building and is going to be opening an antiques shop in the premise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN