Major revamp at Suffolk garden centre could create up to 130 new jobs

The team at Perrywood Garden Centre pictured last year. Picture: PERRYWOOD GARDEN CENTRE Archant

A major reconstruction of a Sudbury garden centre is being considered - potentially creating more than a hundred new jobs in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artists imrpession of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMAN An artists imrpession of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMAN

Perrywood Garden Centre in Newton Road, Sudbury has applied for a massive extension to its existing site including a new garden centre building, restaurant, shop, greenhouse and car park.

The application states that if approved, the huge extension would see 132 new FTE jobs created including 106 full time roles plus 56 part time positions. The site currently employs 30.

The plans would see 483 extra car parking spaces added to the site, as well as increasing the shop floor space by a massive 8,468 square metres.Under the plans the existing garden centre building would be partially demolished, with a new extension added and a replacement potting shed, associated landscaping, wildlife area and outdoor events space.

The centre was formerly owned by the Wyevale Group but was purchased by the Perrywood company in September 2018.

Site plans of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMAN Site plans of the proposed revamp of the Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL/PLEYDELLSMITHYMAN

MORE: Controversy over building plot on protected wildlife site

You may also want to watch:

The company has operated a garden centre in Tiptree in Essex since the 1950s, regularly winning awards including coming third in the ‘Best Garden Centre in the UK’ category at the Garden Centre Awards in 2019.

In his planning report, Daniel Owen, associate of PleydellSmithyman, the agents acting on behalf of the garden centre, said: “The site currently operates as a garden centre but is limited by the space available. It is therefore proposed to rationalise the core of the garden centre to improve operational and environmental efficiency, to improve the customer environment and experience.

“This will be achieved by the redevelopment of the site to include the demolition of a number of existing structures and the development of new garden centre buildings. This will enable the existing garden centre to continue to trade whilst the new development is being constructed in order to avoid disruption to the business and for customers.

“The redevelopment will provide visitors with a high-quality, modern purpose built garden centre offer.

“In the current climate of uncertainty regarding the potential implications of both Brexit and the continued impact of Covid-19, both for businesses and customers, it is commendable that Perrywood are seeking to significantly invest further in this local business and the local area at a time when many companies are withholding expenditure and making redundancies.”

MORE: Antiques centre returns with new look and railway inspired cafe

Amy Knafler, on the consultations team for Natural England, said: “Based on the plans submitted, Natural England considers that the proposed development will not have significant adverse impacts on statutorily protected nature conservation sites or landscapes.”