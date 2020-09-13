Gardener calls in bomb squad after finding unusual item

Bomb disposal have been called to Stowmarket this afternoon. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The bomb squad were called to a home in Stowmarket on Sunday afternoon following concerns about an object found in a garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Army bomb squad vehicles were seen heading through the town in the direction of Combs Lane and Poplar Hill shortly before 4.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a call had come from a gardener who had found an item they believed could be a bomb in their garden.

Once on the scene the bomb squad were able to confirm that the device was not in fact an explosive and they left the scene shortly after.