Suffolk's ex-chief constable comes out of retirement after just two months to take up national police role

Former Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Gareth Wilson will become deputy chief constable of the Minsitry of Defence Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

He retired as Suffolk's most senior police officer less than two months ago - but Gareth Wilson has already come out of retirement to take on one of the most senior roles in British policing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Gareth Wilson, pictured giving a speech at his last passing out parade in Suffolk, will become deputy chief constable of the Minsitry of Defence Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Former Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Gareth Wilson, pictured giving a speech at his last passing out parade in Suffolk, will become deputy chief constable of the Minsitry of Defence Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement in October 2018 that Mr Wilson, who had been the county's chief constable for more than four years, had "announced he will retire in April next year after completing 30 years service with the police".

MORE: Gareth Wilson announces retirement from Suffolk police

Joining as a constable in Essex in 1989, Mr Wilson worked his way through the ranks - moving to Norfolk Constabulary in 2012 and then back to Suffolk as deputy chief constable in 2014.

He led the force as temporary chief from March 2015 before being confirmed permanently in January 2016, having spent many years in CID during his career and a significant period of time as a senior investigating officer

In April this year he handed over the reigns to his former deputy Steve Jupp, who himself came out of retirement to take up the role.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Steve Jupp comes out of retirement to lead Suffolk police

And while some may have expected him to put his feet up after three decades in some of the toughest police roles, Mr Wilson has now been confirmed as deputy chief constable of the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP).

MDP chief constable Andy Adams said: "Gareth brings a wide range of external policing experience to the MDP and the selection panel were impressed with the qualities he possesses to support development and continuous improvement in our force.

"I know that all colleagues will join me in welcoming Gareth and we look forward to working with him in 2019."

MORE: Without will of the people, we lose legitimacy, says Suffolk's departing police chief

Mr Wilson said: "I am very much looking forward to joining the MDP and I am passionate about policing, having spent 30 years across a number of forces within the eastern region.

"Whilst I have spent most of my career as an investigator, I was promoted to chief superintendent into the role of head of uniformed specialist ops and it was there I had my first exposure to MDP, where the professionalism and capabilities shone through.

"Having worked within roles covering a limited number of counties, I see the MDP as a highly professional force and covering the UK will bring new and exciting challenges."