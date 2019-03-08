Video

Watch Shotley man's tour of 'unhealthiest' places in his village

Shotley Gate has been reprieved after data used in a research paper, which said it was in the top 10 unhealthiest places in Great Britian, was proved to be incorrect Picture: JIM TANFIELD Inscope imaging

One man in Shotley Gate - ranked as one of the unhealthiest places to live in Britain - has taken to YouTube to showcase the village's "unhealthiest" places in a tongue-in-cheek video.

Some pictures taken at the waters edge on the Shotley Peninsula. Alton Water and Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGE Some pictures taken at the waters edge on the Shotley Peninsula. Alton Water and Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGE

Gary Edwards, who lives in the village on the Shotely Peninsula, was as shocked as many residents to discover he lived in one of the 10 most unhealthy locations in Britain, according to researchers at the University of Liverpool.

Appalled to see the negativity about the story on the internet, Gary decided to change the conversation by filming a tour of the local area - highlighting all of the 'worst' places is Shotley Gate.

Mr Edwards, 53, said: "People got so annoyed with the story. Facebook can be full of idiots arguing forever which is why I usually stay off it.

"This story was just bringing people down, I couldn't believe the story when I read it, so I took my camera out and decided to show people what Shotley is like."

Since publishing their findings, researchers at the university have corrected their revelation that Shotley Gate was the third unhealthiest place on their list when it should have been eight unhealthiest.

Mr Edwards tours the open green spaces around the village, stopping at Shotley Marina to shine a spotlight on the terrible traffic polluting the air - which constitutes a single boat moving in the background.

Even though it has no fast-food shops and gambling spots, its access to healthcare, air quality and usable green space was judged to be poor.

Mr Edwards added: "We're a mile or so from the doctors here and most days you can see a doctor the same day.

"If they can't take into account how good being surrounded by the countryside is for your mental health then the methods for the research must be seriously flawed."