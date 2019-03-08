Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch Shotley man's tour of 'unhealthiest' places in his village

PUBLISHED: 11:56 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 07 July 2019

Shotley Gate has been reprieved after data used in a research paper, which said it was in the top 10 unhealthiest places in Great Britian, was proved to be incorrect Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Shotley Gate has been reprieved after data used in a research paper, which said it was in the top 10 unhealthiest places in Great Britian, was proved to be incorrect Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Inscope imaging

One man in Shotley Gate - ranked as one of the unhealthiest places to live in Britain - has taken to YouTube to showcase the village's "unhealthiest" places in a tongue-in-cheek video.

Some pictures taken at the waters edge on the Shotley Peninsula. Alton Water and Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGESome pictures taken at the waters edge on the Shotley Peninsula. Alton Water and Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGE

Gary Edwards, who lives in the village on the Shotely Peninsula, was as shocked as many residents to discover he lived in one of the 10 most unhealthy locations in Britain, according to researchers at the University of Liverpool.

Appalled to see the negativity about the story on the internet, Gary decided to change the conversation by filming a tour of the local area - highlighting all of the 'worst' places is Shotley Gate.

Mr Edwards, 53, said: "People got so annoyed with the story. Facebook can be full of idiots arguing forever which is why I usually stay off it.

"This story was just bringing people down, I couldn't believe the story when I read it, so I took my camera out and decided to show people what Shotley is like."

You may also want to watch:

Since publishing their findings, researchers at the university have corrected their revelation that Shotley Gate was the third unhealthiest place on their list when it should have been eight unhealthiest.

Mr Edwards tours the open green spaces around the village, stopping at Shotley Marina to shine a spotlight on the terrible traffic polluting the air - which constitutes a single boat moving in the background.

Even though it has no fast-food shops and gambling spots, its access to healthcare, air quality and usable green space was judged to be poor.

Mr Edwards added: "We're a mile or so from the doctors here and most days you can see a doctor the same day.

"If they can't take into account how good being surrounded by the countryside is for your mental health then the methods for the research must be seriously flawed."

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The A11 is now open following an earlier ‘serious’ crash between a car and lorry

The fire service has freed a casualty trapped in their vehicle on the A11 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

parkrun round-up: Heath first at Clacton, Howlett leads home field at Ipswich

Runners pass in front of the beach huts during Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Three ‘vulnerable females’ were ‘removed’ from track at Colchester Train Station

People on the track caused minor disruption to trains at Colchester.

‘We’re trying to build something here’ - Lambert on Judge links to QPR

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse pictured after the friendly game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Don Topley: Batting first has worked for England

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates reaching another century in the World Cup Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists