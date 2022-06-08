Football legend Gary Lineker announced as chef for pop-up Suffolk kitchen

Gary Lineker is set to become a guest chef at a pop-up Suffolk restaurant - Credit: PA/Sarah Lucy Brown

Football legend Gary Lineker has been announced as a chef at a pop-up Suffolk kitchen.

Coming to Latitude Festival, The Guest Chef is a new restaurant which will feature a celebrity chef each day, with the stars sharing the food that brings them joy with the crowds at Henham Park.

On Thursday, July 21, Gary Lineker will become the first guest chef of the weekend as he takes to the kitchen in the evening before joining the diners to share the stories behind his meal of choice.

Inspired by his time playing for Spanish football club Barcelona, diners will be presented with a menu titled 'My Catalan Kitchen'.

Lineker said: "I love cooking, and especially for family and friends.

"I cook at home a lot and when I was asked if I wanted to cook for 300 people in a tent in a field in Suffolk, my immediate reaction was 'no chance!'.

"The thought of it terrified me. But then I met the guys from Social Pantry, and it all suddenly seemed possible.

"For Latitude, I’ve come up with a hearty menu of family-style food, inspired by my time in Barcelona, to go with some lovely wines from Catalonia.

"If you enjoy it, I’ll happily take all the credit. If you don’t like it, I’ll blame the guys at Social Pantry. You will love it, of course."

Across the remainder of the festival, comedian and presenter Judi Love , The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and award-winning food writer Georgina Hayden will also be presenting their menus at The Guest Chef.