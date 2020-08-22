Man charged with punching woman in car park

Gary Menzies, of Walton-on-the-Naze, has been charged with the causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly shoved on the floor and punched in a car park in Walton-on-the Naze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police said the incident happened in a car park in Hall Lane at around 4.45pm on Thursday, August 13.

You may also want to watch:

Police said a man threw a punch at a woman and missed, but then forced her to the floor and punched her.

Gary Menzies, 40, of Butcher’s Lane in Walton-on-the-Naze, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 42/125643/20.