E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with punching woman in car park

PUBLISHED: 17:26 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 22 August 2020

Gary Menzies, of Walton-on-the-Naze, has been charged with the causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gary Menzies, of Walton-on-the-Naze, has been charged with the causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly shoved on the floor and punched in a car park in Walton-on-the Naze.

Essex Police said the incident happened in a car park in Hall Lane at around 4.45pm on Thursday, August 13.

You may also want to watch:

Police said a man threw a punch at a woman and missed, but then forced her to the floor and punched her.

Gary Menzies, 40, of Butcher’s Lane in Walton-on-the-Naze, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 42/125643/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two people taken to hospital after water rescue near Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe

The rescue happened in the water close to the Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe Picture: Mike Page

Player grades: How the Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham

New Ipswich keeper David Cornell at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly

Man charged with punching woman in car park

Gary Menzies, of Walton-on-the-Naze, has been charged with the causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ipswich Town: Lambert’s men beaten but not disgraced at Premier League Spurs

Son scores for Tottenham during Saturday's friendly with Ipswich making the score 3-0. Picture Pagepix

High street shop goes up for sale in popular coastal town

The former estate agents sits on Aldeburgh High Street Picture: FENNEL