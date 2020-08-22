Man charged with punching woman in car park
PUBLISHED: 17:26 22 August 2020
A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly shoved on the floor and punched in a car park in Walton-on-the Naze.
Essex Police said the incident happened in a car park in Hall Lane at around 4.45pm on Thursday, August 13.
Police said a man threw a punch at a woman and missed, but then forced her to the floor and punched her.
Gary Menzies, 40, of Butcher’s Lane in Walton-on-the-Naze, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with causing actual bodily harm and harassment without violence.
He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 42/125643/20.
