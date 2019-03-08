Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man with a teddy bear strapped to his chest was fired on 11 times after he breached the gate at RAF Mildenhall, it has been revealed.

According to reports, a man drove through the gates and onto the airfield Picture: GREGG BROWN According to reports, a man drove through the gates and onto the airfield Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 44-year-old man was arrested following the incident on December 18, 2017, which brought the US Air Force base to high alert.

According top the Air Force Times (AFT), the man had arrived at the gate at around 1pm, claiming he was from the Secret Service and brandishing a British passport.

He said to guards he "must speak to the president" on a "matter of national security" before driving his black Volvo XC-70 through the gates and swerving around a pop-up barricade.

The base was put in lockdown and the man chased in his vehicle for more than 20 minutes.

The man was later apprehended as he tried to drive his vehicle onto an aircraft Picture: GREGG BROWN The man was later apprehended as he tried to drive his vehicle onto an aircraft Picture: GREGG BROWN

New information on the incident has been obtained by the Air Force Times through the Freedom of Information Act and published online.

After getting past the gate, the man drove his car towards the airfield but was stopped by a locked gate near the fuel area.

He went through a roadblock moments later and is believed to have been fired on 11 times before he finally entered the airfield, driving under the wings of two parked C-130 aircraft.

A staff sergeant, who was part of the base's security forces, at one point grabbed the vehicle's door frame and he was dragged 30ft.

He then drove in front of a taxiing KC-10 aircraft before attempting to enter a CV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft, where he was apprehended.

According to a police spokesman at the time, the man, who sustained cuts and bruises, was taken into custody following the incident.

He said no-one else had been injured during the incident.

The incident has raised questions about security at the base, as it appears the gate had a serious flaw.

The AFT reports that in 2012, a fence near to the main gate was moved to create a safe lane for joggers.

However, this added extra room, enough for the vehicle to slip past.

A spokesman for the ministry of Defence said it could not comment on the issue, as the base is run and staffed by the US Air Force.

The USAF was contacted for comment.