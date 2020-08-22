E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies threatening taxi driver with knife

22 August, 2020 - 06:30
Gbolahan Adelabu denied threatening a person with a knife at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied threatening a taxi driver with a knife and will face a trial next year.

Gbolahan Adelabu, 18, of Honeyman Close, Kilburn, London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to face a single charge of threatening a person with a bladed article.

The charge relates to an alleged incident on Bergholt Road, Colchester, on July 24 this year.

Adelabu, who wore a purple and white t-shirt in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty plea at the short plea and trial preparation hearing.

His trial has been put on a two-week warned list for March 8.

The trial is expected to last two to three days.

Judge Emma Peters granted Adelabu unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.

The judge warned Adelabu of the consequences of not attending his trial and told him to keep in contact with his legal team.

