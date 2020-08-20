E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live

GCSE results 2020: Live updates from schools across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 20 August 2020

Students at SET Ixworth School on GCSE Results Day last year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Students at SET Ixworth School on GCSE Results Day last year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Seckford Education Trust

Thousands of high school pupils from across the UK are set to receive their GCSE grades today - so how have students in Suffolk fared?

This results day is like no other after the Covid-19 pandemic meant that students could not take their GCSE exams this summer.

A-level results day was shrouded by controversy last week with teachers hitting out at the government over grading systems.

However, students will be relieved that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson made a u-turn meaning that teachers predicted grades will be used today.

We will bring you news throughout the day from schools across Suffolk as the results roll in.

Debenham High School

Debenham High School will not be releasing results today, however departing headteacher Julia Upton said she was “incredibly proud” of all of her GCSE students.

She said: “This has been a year like no other for the students of 2020.

“We are incredibly proud of how the students of Debenham High School have coped with these strange times.

“We hope that that students feel that the results that they have received represent their hard work and commitment to their studies.

“Over their five years at High School they developed into wonderful young people, who will use these results as the stepping-stone to the next stage in their education.

You may also want to watch:

“They have every right to be proud of the young people that they have become and no-one can take this away from them.

“I know that they leave Debenham ready for the next stage in their lives and will have a positive impact on the world around them.”

Stowupland High School

No results have been released by Stowupland High School, however Headteacher Peter Whear did say that grades were a “cause for celebration at the school.

He said: “Our students have studied hard over the past 5 years and can be extremely proud of the grades they have been awarded.

“They are an admirable and distinguished group of young people with very bright futures ahead of them.

“The incredible support, expertise and encouragement they have received from their teachers and other staff cannot be overstated.

“I should like to thank every one of my colleagues for their ongoing commitment, particularly in meeting the exceptional challenges we have faced this year.”

He added that despite the government’s u-turn, uncertainty remains particularly with BTEC students.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Bus shelter arsonist back in court for breaching suspended sentence

The bus shelter in Wickham Market was destroyed by fire Picture: JULIAN EVANS

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘There are places up for grabs’ - Young striker Drinan takes aim at Town first team

Aaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United on Tuesday night Picture: RICHARD CALVER

GCSE results 2020: Live updates from schools across Suffolk

Students at SET Ixworth School on GCSE Results Day last year Picture: GREGG BROWN