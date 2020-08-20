Live

GCSE results 2020: Live updates from schools across Suffolk

Students at SET Ixworth School on GCSE Results Day last year Picture: GREGG BROWN Seckford Education Trust

Thousands of high school pupils from across the UK are set to receive their GCSE grades today - so how have students in Suffolk fared?

GCSE results today. Good luck to young people from Suffolk Coastal. If you did not achieve what you wanted, your teachers are best placed to help advise you on next steps. You can also call the helpline 0800 100 900 or look online at https://t.co/nEA3d5xjjN — Therese Coffey #ProtectEachOtherSaveLives (@theresecoffey) August 20, 2020

This results day is like no other after the Covid-19 pandemic meant that students could not take their GCSE exams this summer.

A-level results day was shrouded by controversy last week with teachers hitting out at the government over grading systems.

However, students will be relieved that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson made a u-turn meaning that teachers predicted grades will be used today.

We will bring you news throughout the day from schools across Suffolk as the results roll in.

Debenham High School

Debenham High School will not be releasing results today, however departing headteacher Julia Upton said she was “incredibly proud” of all of her GCSE students.

She said: “This has been a year like no other for the students of 2020.

“We are incredibly proud of how the students of Debenham High School have coped with these strange times.

“We hope that that students feel that the results that they have received represent their hard work and commitment to their studies.

“Over their five years at High School they developed into wonderful young people, who will use these results as the stepping-stone to the next stage in their education.

“They have every right to be proud of the young people that they have become and no-one can take this away from them.

“I know that they leave Debenham ready for the next stage in their lives and will have a positive impact on the world around them.”

Stowupland High School

No results have been released by Stowupland High School, however Headteacher Peter Whear did say that grades were a “cause for celebration at the school.

He said: “Our students have studied hard over the past 5 years and can be extremely proud of the grades they have been awarded.

“They are an admirable and distinguished group of young people with very bright futures ahead of them.

“The incredible support, expertise and encouragement they have received from their teachers and other staff cannot be overstated.

“I should like to thank every one of my colleagues for their ongoing commitment, particularly in meeting the exceptional challenges we have faced this year.”

He added that despite the government’s u-turn, uncertainty remains particularly with BTEC students.