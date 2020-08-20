Live
GCSE Results Day 2020: Live updates from north Essex schools
PUBLISHED: 08:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 20 August 2020
Archant
Students across north Essex are picking up their long-awaited GCSE results this morning.
We will be bringing you the latest news and pictures from schools throughout the region as students toast the end of their secondary education.
