Suspected drink-driver arrested after car brings down phone lines

Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drink-driving after a car left the road and brought down overhead cables.

Suffolk Constabulary's roads policing team were called to a stretch of road between Felsham and Gedding, near Stowmarket, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On arrival, officers found an unoccupied car had left the road and ended up in a hedge, having brought down overhead phone cables in the collision.

The Bury St Edmunds roads and armed policing team vehicle responded to the incident, along with firefighters from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth - called to help make the scene safe and clear cables from the highway.

Police later tweeted that the driver had "made it out and home seven miles away", but had since been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

BT engineers were expected to be on scene by about 2.30am to carry out emergency repairs.