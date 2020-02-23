E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspected drink-driver arrested after car brings down phone lines

PUBLISHED: 10:16 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 23 February 2020

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported making an arrest following a collision near Stowmarket on Sunday morning Picture: NSRAPT TWITTER

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported making an arrest following a collision near Stowmarket on Sunday morning Picture: NSRAPT TWITTER

NSRAPT Twitter

Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drink-driving after a car left the road and brought down overhead cables.

Suffolk Constabulary's roads policing team were called to a stretch of road between Felsham and Gedding, near Stowmarket, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

You may also want to watch:

On arrival, officers found an unoccupied car had left the road and ended up in a hedge, having brought down overhead phone cables in the collision.

The Bury St Edmunds roads and armed policing team vehicle responded to the incident, along with firefighters from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth - called to help make the scene safe and clear cables from the highway.

Police later tweeted that the driver had "made it out and home seven miles away", but had since been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

BT engineers were expected to be on scene by about 2.30am to carry out emergency repairs.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suspected drink-driver arrested after car brings down phone lines

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported making an arrest following a collision near Stowmarket on Sunday morning Picture: NSRAPT TWITTER

One person rescued from flat fire

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘A genius broadcaster who will be sadly missed’ - more tributes pour in for Simon Warr

Simon Warr, right, with Leiston chairman Andy Crisp outside the press box at Victory Road, which was named the

Man fights for life after attack outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Public warned not to approach burglar missing from Hollesley Bay prison

Steven Clark, 23, was reported missing to police after failing to report for a roll call Picture: ARCHANT/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24