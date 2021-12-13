News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Keep your eyes peeled for stunning meteor shower in Suffolk sky tonight

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:54 AM December 13, 2021
The Geminid meteor shower is set to be visible in the Suffolk skies tonight

Stunning shooting stars will be visible in the skies above Suffolk tonight as the Geminid meteor shower returns.

The meteors, which are debris from the 3200 Phaethon asteroid, are forecast to be at their most visible between 3am and 4am on Tuesday.

An estimated 120 meteors will be visible every hour in what is an annual display.

How to see the Geminid meteor shower this evening

Star-gazers are advised to look towards the north-east and keep an eye out for the shower's distinct pattern.

Some of the best places to see the meteors are at designated Dark Sky Discovery Sites, including Walberswick and Westleton Common.

