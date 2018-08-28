College’s Head of Science in line for top gender equality award

West Suffolk College’s Head of Science, Emma Clay has been nominated and shortlisted for the Inspiration award for this year’s DevelopHER awards. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Archant

Emma Clay, the Head of Science at the West Suffolk College, has been shortlisted for the Inspiration Award at this year’s DevelopHER Awards which recognises women who work in the technology sector in East Anglia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The awards were inspired by the team at Norwich-based SyncDevelopHER, who regularly attend and speak at events promoting gender equality.

Molly Dalton, lecturer in mechanical engineering at the college, nominated Emma for the award and said: “I nominated Emma because her passion and enthusiasm. Emma’s use of technology and ability to ‘think outside the box’ in terms of delivery, is exceptional.”

“I am delighted that this award has recognised her efforts in education and I hope she wins this award to inspire other education practitioners to be more like her.”

When discussing the topic of encouraging more females to branch into the world of technology Emma said: “I think it’s about making sure that young people know that no matter what their background is, the door is always open. It doesn’t matter whether you are male or female, each person should know they have the right to explore the world and discover new technologies.”

She has been with West Suffolk College for just over a year and was keen to pass on her advice to women who may be considering a career in technology.

She added: “It’s about taking your own passion and translating this for other people to learn, even if there are setbacks along the way don’t lose sight of what you love about a subject and what makes you smile at the end of the day.”