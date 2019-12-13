E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dan Poulter increases majority in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 05:01 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:43 13 December 2019

Dr Daniel Poulter, re-elected as Conservative MP Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dr Daniel Poulter, re-elected as Conservative MP Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Dr Dan Poulter has successfully defended his Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat for the Conservatives, and vowed to help "heal the scars" of a nation divided by Brexit.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich results Picture: InfogramCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich results Picture: Infogram

Dr Poulter increased his majority by more than 5,000 votes from the last general election in 2017, securing 35,253 votes.

It represents a majority of 23,391 over Labour's Emma Bonner-Morgan, while James Sandbach (Liberal Democrats) took 6,485 votes and Daniel Pratt, Green, had 2,650.

Dr Poulter said he was "humbled" by the result - his fourth time being elected.

"Its been personally a good result, but now it's about getting on with the job, working with people in the constituency and making sure that also we begin once we have got through the Brexit process of healing some of the damaged rifts caused over the last three years, and governing as a one nation Conservative party," he said.

General election count 2019, Endeavour house Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGeneral election count 2019, Endeavour house Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I think in terms of the general result, obviously it's a good night for the Conservatives and I think that is because we have had a principled position on Brexit and upholding the referendum result.

"I voted remain but those of us who did who respect democracy recognise we have now got to leave and I think the Conservative party stood up for that. The people of Suffolk are very fair-minded and respect that was the right thing to do."

He added: "I think there is a clear election message, get Brexit done isn't just about Brexit.

"It's about the fact that a lot of people want to get on with other day to day issues that matter to the country.

Doctor Daniel Poulter, Conservative MP Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDoctor Daniel Poulter, Conservative MP Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We talk about the NHS, which I care about as a doctor, we want to talk about investing in education, we want to talk about dealing with climate change.

"Unless we get Brexit done people recognise it's difficult to get on with those other issues."

Alongside Brexit, Dr Poulter said there were other key local priorities around the northern bypass and NHS that also needed to be addressed.

He said: "The first priority is to see off the northern bypass but also to make sure we work with Tom Hunt to look at what we can do to help with traffic congestion in Ipswich.

"But also it's about making sure that we continue to roll out broadband to all of those more rural communities that are yet to receive it so that everyone can have high speed broadband.

"It's also for me fighting for our local NHS as well. It's not just about supporting Ipswich Hospital, which I have always done, but I am also a mental health doctor and I would like to see mental health services in Suffolk improve."

The results in full:

- Dr Dan Poulter (Con) 35,253

- Emma Bonner-Morgan (Lab) 11,862

- James Sandbach (Lib Dem) 6,485

- Daniel Pratt (Green) 2,650

Con hold.

Majority: 23,391

Turnout: 70.65%

