E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Humbling' - Tory Giles Watling describes winning Clacton seat with 25,000

PUBLISHED: 05:20 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:55 13 December 2019

Giles Watling (right) shakes the hand of Andy Morgan after retaining his Clacton seat following the 2019 General Election Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Giles Watling (right) shakes the hand of Andy Morgan after retaining his Clacton seat following the 2019 General Election Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

Re-elected MP Giles Watling has admitted he is 'humbled' after winning the Clacton seat by the largest majority the Conservative party has ever had in the area.

Giles Watling retained the Clacton seat for the ConservativesGiles Watling retained the Clacton seat for the Conservatives

The Tory candidate racked up 72% of the votes in the Clacton constituency. He polled 31,438 votes, a majority of 24,702 over Labour candidate Kevin Bonavia.

Mr Watling looked overjoyed as he was crowned the winner at just after 3.30am, beating six other candidates to retain his Clacton seat - which includes coastal towns Walton, Frinton and Jaywick.

Speaking of his triumph, Mr Watling said: "It's kind of humbling to win, especially by a fair few.

"Now we've just got to get this Brexit thing done and then move on, and then let's get on with the really important things such as health, policing, infrastructure and schools."

When asked what will be a priority for the MP, Mr Watling said: "I've got some campaigns which I am running already, one which is elder abuse, which I want to bring into the same realm as child abuse, because it is so tragic that some of our elders are abused in such horrific ways.

"The other thing I want to improve is the infrastructure connections to our area."

He continued: "I rather think that at least Boris will have a really decent majority to actually fulfil some of the functions of government."

Mr Watling previously swept to victory for the Conservatives in the 2017 General Election with a record majority of 15,828 over Labour. He regained the seat his party lost in 2015, when it was notably the one UKIP seat in the country.

Clacton's turnout has dropped over recent years - this year 61.5% voted compared to 63.8% and 64.1% in 2017 and 2015 respectively.

Labour candidate Kevin Bonavia came second with 6,736 votes, while Liberal Democrat Callum Robertson came third with 2,541 votes.

Green candidate Chris Southall received 1,225 votes, Independent Andy Morgan with 1,099, Independent Colin Bennett obtaining 243 and Just-John Sexton for the Monster Raving Loony Party had 224.

Labour candidate Kevin Bonavia said of the Tory victory nationally: "We may have five years of some very turbulent times and I really feel for the most vulnerable people in our society and those who are struggling to make ends meat."

When asked what is next for the Labour party, Mr Bonavia said that they must continue to rebuild and find out where they went wrong with their 2019 campaign.

He said: "We can start blaming other people for our result, but I think the responsibility always lies with us.

"Even if other people have not behaved, or they have told lies, or all of that considered, we have to overcome and we have to be able to persuade people and get them to believe in us.

"We will rebuild, because we have to. This country needs an alternative."

There were seven candidates altogether contesting the seat, which has been in existence since 2010.

The seat was created following a review of the Parliamentary representation of Essex, formed from the abolished Harwich constituency, excluding the town of Harwich itself and surrounding areas.

You can check out the live blog from the north Essex constituencies here.

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ipswich’s block booking finally arrives... but will Town’s ‘midfield of the future’? - talking points as Blues host Rovers

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon. Pictured is Paul Lambert and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

General election 2019: The Essex results

Colchester's voters went to the polls for the third general election in five years Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A12, A120 and rail line are top priorities for Will Quince

Conservatives gathered in Colchester to cheer the return of Will Quince and Sir Bernard Jenkin as MPs Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Motorcyclist was twice limit when he fell off bike in Ipswich

Ashley Steward fell off his bike in Yew Tree Rise Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists