Gallery

Dogs at polling stations taking the lead in General Election

Bailey was up bright and early to go to the polling station. Picture: KAREN RHODES/LUXURY DOG HAMPERS KAREN RHODES/LUXURY DOG HAMPERS

Dogs at polling stations are once again a big social media trend for the General Election - with owners posting photos of their pets.

Buxton would have voted not to go out in the drizzle in Ipswich today! #DogsAtPollingStations @JudyRimmer1 @DogHampers pic.twitter.com/AziymZUzV9 — Jacqueline French (@JacqFrench) December 12, 2019

Although our four-legged friends might not get a vote, they were stealing a lot of the attention today as voters turned out around Suffolk and north Essex.

Captain at Rattlesden Picture: JANE OLIVE Captain at Rattlesden Picture: JANE OLIVE

Karen Rhodes of Coddenham, founder of Luxury Dog Hampers, took a photo of her pet Bailey early this morning. She posted: "Bailey was up bright and early to come with me this morning. He came inside with me and a kind person held him while I voted."

Ava and Molly at Martlesham Pavilion. Picture: BRIDGET BURKE Ava and Molly at Martlesham Pavilion. Picture: BRIDGET BURKE

Jacqueline French commented in her tweet: "Buxton would have voted not to go out in the drizzle in Ipswich today!"

Ty the Staffie at Hatfield Road in Ipswich Picture: CHRIS HASLOP Ty the Staffie at Hatfield Road in Ipswich Picture: CHRIS HASLOP

And Bridget Burke tweeted a photo of two dogs, Ava and Molly, standing outside Martlesham Pavilion.

Rudy was one of the dogs at polling stations in Colchester today Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Rudy was one of the dogs at polling stations in Colchester today Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Council was encouraging voters to post their dog photos, and tweeted some pictures of pooches around their area.

It's polling day! Did you know we were founded 170 years ago to give people the right to vote? #dogsatpollingstations #ge2019 #vote pic.twitter.com/48sDRj6coq — Ipswich Building Society (@IpswichBuildSoc) December 12, 2019