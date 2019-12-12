Dogs at polling stations taking the lead in General Election
PUBLISHED: 11:57 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 December 2019
KAREN RHODES/LUXURY DOG HAMPERS
Dogs at polling stations are once again a big social media trend for the General Election - with owners posting photos of their pets.
Although our four-legged friends might not get a vote, they were stealing a lot of the attention today as voters turned out around Suffolk and north Essex.
Karen Rhodes of Coddenham, founder of Luxury Dog Hampers, took a photo of her pet Bailey early this morning. She posted: "Bailey was up bright and early to come with me this morning. He came inside with me and a kind person held him while I voted."
Jacqueline French commented in her tweet: "Buxton would have voted not to go out in the drizzle in Ipswich today!"
And Bridget Burke tweeted a photo of two dogs, Ava and Molly, standing outside Martlesham Pavilion.
Meanwhile, West Suffolk Council was encouraging voters to post their dog photos, and tweeted some pictures of pooches around their area.