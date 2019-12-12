E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dogs at polling stations taking the lead in General Election

PUBLISHED: 11:57 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 December 2019

Bailey was up bright and early to go to the polling station. Picture: KAREN RHODES/LUXURY DOG HAMPERS

Bailey was up bright and early to go to the polling station. Picture: KAREN RHODES/LUXURY DOG HAMPERS

KAREN RHODES/LUXURY DOG HAMPERS

Dogs at polling stations are once again a big social media trend for the General Election - with owners posting photos of their pets.

Although our four-legged friends might not get a vote, they were stealing a lot of the attention today as voters turned out around Suffolk and north Essex.

Captain at Rattlesden Picture: JANE OLIVECaptain at Rattlesden Picture: JANE OLIVE

Karen Rhodes of Coddenham, founder of Luxury Dog Hampers, took a photo of her pet Bailey early this morning. She posted: "Bailey was up bright and early to come with me this morning. He came inside with me and a kind person held him while I voted."

Ava and Molly at Martlesham Pavilion. Picture: BRIDGET BURKEAva and Molly at Martlesham Pavilion. Picture: BRIDGET BURKE

Jacqueline French commented in her tweet: "Buxton would have voted not to go out in the drizzle in Ipswich today!"

Ty the Staffie at Hatfield Road in Ipswich Picture: CHRIS HASLOPTy the Staffie at Hatfield Road in Ipswich Picture: CHRIS HASLOP

And Bridget Burke tweeted a photo of two dogs, Ava and Molly, standing outside Martlesham Pavilion.

Rudy was one of the dogs at polling stations in Colchester today Picture: JAKE FOXFORDRudy was one of the dogs at polling stations in Colchester today Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Council was encouraging voters to post their dog photos, and tweeted some pictures of pooches around their area.

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

