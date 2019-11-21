Don't miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Nearly one in six potential voters in East Anglia could lose their chance to take part in the 2019 General Election according to new figures from the Electoral Commission.

And the commission has been joined by politicians hoping to reach Westminster in a plea for people to sign up to the Electoral Register by the deadline on Tuesday, November 26.

They are also urging people with postal votes to return them as soon as possible to avoid problems caused by the build up of the Christmas post.

The Commission's data says that 12 per cent of voters in Eastern England are not registered to vote ahead of the general election on Thursday 12 December.

Young people and those who have recently moved house are most likely to be incorrectly registered.

A person can register to vote in December's general election if they are:

Aged 18 or over on polling day

A British citizen resident in the UK

An Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK

Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Anyone who won't be able to get to their polling station on 12 December can arrange either a postal or proxy vote.

Phillippa Saray, Electoral Commission Regional Manager for Eastern England, said:

"The whole country is gearing up for this election and it is vital that those in the East of England are able to have their say, and they must be registered by Tuesday.

"It only takes five minutes to register to vote online - time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard and you're not already registered, go online and register now."

The campaign in the marginal seat of Ipswich is hotting up and both Labour and Conservative hopefuls said voters seem to be looking forward to having their say on December 12.

Conservative Tom Hunt, who is hoping to overturn Mr Martin's 831 majority from 2017, said: "We are finding people are looking forward to voting. Most are already on the register, but are finding some who are not and are urging them to get registered."

Mr Martin said his canvass teams had found many people who were not on the electoral register and they were encouraging them to sign up: "It is vitally important for democracy that people should take part in the general election."

Tuesday is also the last day to apply for a new postal vote - you have until election day to get it back to the council that sent it to you but given the added pressure of Christmas mail, if you are posting it then the sooner you return it the better.

Candidates and their teams have been busy trying to drum up support in the election - but outside marginal Ipswich the amount of activity does seem to have been affected by the cold weather.

Much of the campaigning is concentrated at weekends - volunteers are reluctant to go knocking on doors in safe seats during the evening.

And many candidates have not yet sent out any election literature.

But with the election now less than three weeks away the pace should be set to move up a notch - even if most campaigning will be done online or over the airwaves!