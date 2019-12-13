E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

General election 2019: The Essex results

PUBLISHED: 05:57 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:03 13 December 2019

Colchester's voters went to the polls for the third general election in five years Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester's voters went to the polls for the third general election in five years Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

The Conservatives cleaned up in north Essex last night with victories in all five constituencies.

The signs had looked bad for Labour as soon as the exit poll was announced at 10pm last night - and that proved to be accurate.

In Braintree, James Cleverly was re-elected with a majority of 24,673, retaining the seat for the Conservatives. He increased his majority by 4.7% compared to 2017.

Priti Patel held Witham with 32,876 votes, while Labour's Martin Edobor achieved 8,794 votes.

Meanwhile, Vicky Ford was re-elected Chelmsford MP with 31,934 votes, her majority increasing by 2.2% compared to the 2017 result.

We had reporters at these counts in north Essex. You can relive the drama of the night from our live blog here, or pick the constituency you are most interested in below:

- Clacton: Giles Watling re-elected in coastal seat

- Harwich and North Essex: 70.5% of the electorate turn out to vote

- Colchester: Tories increase their majority again

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ipswich’s block booking finally arrives... but will Town’s ‘midfield of the future’? - talking points as Blues host Rovers

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon. Pictured is Paul Lambert and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

General election 2019: The Essex results

Colchester's voters went to the polls for the third general election in five years Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A12, A120 and rail line are top priorities for Will Quince

Conservatives gathered in Colchester to cheer the return of Will Quince and Sir Bernard Jenkin as MPs Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Motorcyclist was twice limit when he fell off bike in Ipswich

Ashley Steward fell off his bike in Yew Tree Rise Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists