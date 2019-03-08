E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Farage rules out election bid as MPs prepare for the end of Parliament

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 November 2019

Nigel Farage has ruled out standing in the General Election in Clacton - or anywhere else. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Nigel Farage has ruled out standing in the General Election in Clacton - or anywhere else. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Speculation that Nigel Farage could stand in an East Anglian constituency at the general election was dashed at the weekend when the Brexit Party leader said he would not be a candidate in December's poll.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, Brandon Lewis and Tom Hunt Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATIONSuffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, Brandon Lewis and Tom Hunt Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

There had been reports that he was considering standing in Clacton - the only seat ever won by UKIP in a general election (in 2015) - but he told the Andrew Marr programme on BBC1 that he was not going to stand in the election.

He said: "I've thought very hard about this - how do I serve the cause of Brexit best, because that's what I'm doing this for. Not for a career, I don't want to be in politics for the rest of my life.

"Do I find a seat to try get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one."

That could be good news for Giles Watling who took back the seat for the Conservatives in 2017 - Mr Farage's popularity in the town was clear when he came a European election rally in Clacton earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

Campaigning has started, even though the House of Commons is not formally dissolved until the middle of the week. Sandy Martin will be in Westminster - and has been selected to present the last adjournment debate of the Parliament.

Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt was joined on the campaign trail in the town on Saturday by former party chairman and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis.

Both the Tories and Labour have marked Ipswich as a key marginal and both parties are expected to send leading figures to support their candidates during the election campaign.

After the dissolution on Thursday there will be no MPs in the country - although ministers will retain their posts until after the election itself.

The official notice of election - which marks the official start of the campaign - is due to be published next Monday.

The parties manifestos are expected to be published soon after the election campaign officially starts - and there are likely to be regular policy announcements. The first opinion polls since the election was called have shown a lead for the Conservatives - but there are considerable variances between the support show for them parties.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter

Suffolk butchers’ closes its doors after 52 years

J R CREASEY BUTCHERS PEASENHALL

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter

Suffolk butchers’ closes its doors after 52 years

J R CREASEY BUTCHERS PEASENHALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

6,000 new jobs claim from wind power is ‘misleading’, say campaigners

Campaigners are concerned over whether jobs promised by the offshore power industry will materialise Picture: JASON HAWKES

Farage rules out election bid as MPs prepare for the end of Parliament

Nigel Farage has ruled out standing in the General Election in Clacton - or anywhere else. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists