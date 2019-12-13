Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full - plus all the reaction and analysis

It was a triumphant election night for the Conservatives in Suffolk, as they made a clean sweep of the county - winning Ipswich back from the Labour party.

Ipswich was the only constituency in Suffolk where there was a genuine contest, with Labour's Sandy Martin defending a majority of just 831.

However, it was comfortably overturned by Conservative candidate Tom Hunt, who won with a 5,479 majority.

The signs had looked bad for Labour as soon as the exit poll was announced at 10pm last night - and that proved to be accurate.

We had reporters at every count in Suffolk. You can relive the drama of the night in our live blog, or pick the constituency you are most interested in below:

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

