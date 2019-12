Suffolk election results - live coverage and analysis

Bury St Edmunds General Election count in 2015 - the counters will be back on duty this evening and into tomorrow morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Tonight our reporters will be covering each of the seven election counts taking place around Suffolk, from Ipswich to Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk Coastal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Follow us here for updates from the election counts, and the results as they are announced.

We will also have analysis and updates on the national picture as it begins to emerge.

Join us by tweeting #SuffolkElection