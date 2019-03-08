Why Suffolk won't see electoral pacts in General Election 2019

South Suffolk Liberal Democrat candidate David Beavan. Picture; SOUTH SUFFOLK LIBERAL DEMOCRATS Archant

Will tactical voting play a part in this year's general election? And what will we see any electoral pacts in seats in Suffolk or north Essex?

The Brexit Party is standing in seats across the country. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire The Brexit Party is standing in seats across the country. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Liberal Democrats, Greens and Plaid Cymru in Wales are expected to stand aside for each other in some constituencies where one of the other parties has a realistic chance of winning a seat.

But in Suffolk there are no seats considered realistic enough targets for the Lib Dems or Greens to consider standing aside for each other.

And there is unlikely to be an electoral pact in Colchester - held by the Lib Dems until 2015 - because the local Green Party is trying to raise funds to pay for the deposit for their own candidate.

The Liberal Democrat and Green parties have now selected candidates for every seat in Suffolk - although there was a late change in the South Suffolk constituency where East Suffolk councillor David Beavan has taken over after Ross Healey withdrew for personal reasons.

Elsewhere in the country the Liberal Democrats are also expected to pull out of the Nottinghamshire seat being defended by Anna Soubry who left the Tories in February and is now leader of The Independent Group for Change - although the Green Party does have a candidate in her Broxtowe seat.

Neither Labour nor the Conservatives are entering any electoral pacts and are expected to fight every seat in the general election.

The Brexit Party also seems determined to fight every seat - although that decision has proved very controversial as it is seen as a direct challenge to the Conservatives for the votes of those wanting a quick exit from the EU.

It has also prompted a split within the party as Nigel Farage's main supporter and financial backer Arron Banks warned that the decision could split the Brexit vote and ensure that attempts to leave the EU at the start of 2020 were unsuccessful.

The deadline for candidates to send in their nomination papers is November 14, Thursday week. Returning Officers then have 24 hours to check that all their nomination papers are in order and the names of those standing have to be published by their local district or borough council by 4pm on Friday, November 15.