Generator stolen from village farm

A generator has been stolen from a farm in a village on the Suffolk/Norfolk border.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident which happened in Thrandeston, near Diss, between midday on Monday and 9am on Tuesday.

The generator was stored near to a barn at a farm in Mellis Road in the village, police said.

Anyone with further information about the incident or who can help with enquiries is asked to come forward to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/16547/20.

Alternatively, information can be reported via the Suffolk police website here.

People with information who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit the charity’s website here.