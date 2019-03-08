Dome and canoe up for grabs in silent auction

The youngsters will rebuild the dome to sell at the Silent Auction being held at Just42's Fundraising Dance in November. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42 Archant

A canoe and geodesic dome built in the Longshed by volunteers are now up for bids in a silent auction for the charity group Just42.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters and volunteers from the youth group Just42 spent the day building a geodesic dome at the Longshed in Woodbridge. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42 Youngsters and volunteers from the youth group Just42 spent the day building a geodesic dome at the Longshed in Woodbridge. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42

Hosting a 4 course dinner at The Abbey Hall in Woodbridge with music from Doctor and the Epics, the Christian based group will be selling off both items to raise funds in their efforts "to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and children in rural Suffolk".

You may also want to watch:

The double ended canoe, used mainly in the shallow creeks of Louisiana, is perfect for exploring shallow water estuaries and rivers.

The geodesic dome will be in kit form and could be used as a garden structure, for planting or as a kids shelter or play area.

Just42 will be holding bids for this canoe which has already drawn lots of interest within the boating community of Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF JUST42 Just42 will be holding bids for this canoe which has already drawn lots of interest within the boating community of Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF JUST42

Tickets for the auction are sold out but bids for the canoe and dome will be accepted via email by midday on Friday November 15.

If you'd like to bid for any of the items up for auction, please contact: info@just42.org.uk