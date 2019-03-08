E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dome and canoe up for grabs in silent auction

PUBLISHED: 18:28 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 28 October 2019

The youngsters will rebuild the dome to sell at the Silent Auction being held at Just42's Fundraising Dance in November. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42

The youngsters will rebuild the dome to sell at the Silent Auction being held at Just42's Fundraising Dance in November. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42

A canoe and geodesic dome built in the Longshed by volunteers are now up for bids in a silent auction for the charity group Just42.

Youngsters and volunteers from the youth group Just42 spent the day building a geodesic dome at the Longshed in Woodbridge. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42Youngsters and volunteers from the youth group Just42 spent the day building a geodesic dome at the Longshed in Woodbridge. Picture: JACQUI GOODWIN/JUST42

Hosting a 4 course dinner at The Abbey Hall in Woodbridge with music from Doctor and the Epics, the Christian based group will be selling off both items to raise funds in their efforts "to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and children in rural Suffolk".

The double ended canoe, used mainly in the shallow creeks of Louisiana, is perfect for exploring shallow water estuaries and rivers.

The geodesic dome will be in kit form and could be used as a garden structure, for planting or as a kids shelter or play area.

Just42 will be holding bids for this canoe which has already drawn lots of interest within the boating community of Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF JUST42Just42 will be holding bids for this canoe which has already drawn lots of interest within the boating community of Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF JUST42

Tickets for the auction are sold out but bids for the canoe and dome will be accepted via email by midday on Friday November 15.

If you'd like to bid for any of the items up for auction, please contact: info@just42.org.uk

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

