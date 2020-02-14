Geoff Norcott to star at Quay Theatre

Geoff Norcott brings his Taking Liberties tour to Sudbury's Quay Theatre Picture: KARLA GOWLETT Karla Gowlett

Comedian Geoff Norcott will give his take on modern Britain at Sudbury's Quay Theatre in the New Year.

The star of TV shows such as Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, and The Mash Report will bring his Taking Liberties tour to the town on February 14.

The show is one of 25 new dates added in 2020 to the tour.

Other credits for Geoff include Have I Got News For You and C4's Alternative Election to Judge Romesh, Roast Battle and JFL's Katherine Ryan Stand up show.

As well as comedy Geoff has appeared frequently on BBC1 political flagship Question Time and can be regularly seen putting the cat amongst the pigeons on UK political debate shows, including All Out Politics, This Week, Daily Politics and Politics Live.

In July this year, his BBC Two documentary 'How The Middle Class Ruined Britain' aired to great acclaim.

Tickets for the Quay Theatre show cost £13.50 and can be booked through the venue website.