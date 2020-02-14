E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Geoff Norcott to star at Quay Theatre

PUBLISHED: 16:43 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 08 December 2019

Geoff Norcott brings his Taking Liberties tour to Sudbury's Quay Theatre Picture: KARLA GOWLETT

Geoff Norcott brings his Taking Liberties tour to Sudbury's Quay Theatre Picture: KARLA GOWLETT

Karla Gowlett

Comedian Geoff Norcott will give his take on modern Britain at Sudbury's Quay Theatre in the New Year.

The star of TV shows such as Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, and The Mash Report will bring his Taking Liberties tour to the town on February 14.

The show is one of 25 new dates added in 2020 to the tour.

You may also want to watch:

Other credits for Geoff include Have I Got News For You and C4's Alternative Election to Judge Romesh, Roast Battle and JFL's Katherine Ryan Stand up show.

As well as comedy Geoff has appeared frequently on BBC1 political flagship Question Time and can be regularly seen putting the cat amongst the pigeons on UK political debate shows, including All Out Politics, This Week, Daily Politics and Politics Live.

In July this year, his BBC Two documentary 'How The Middle Class Ruined Britain' aired to great acclaim.

Tickets for the Quay Theatre show cost £13.50 and can be booked through the venue website.

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We need to get the winning mentality back’ – Downes reflects on run of draws for Ipswich

Flynn Downes leaving the pitch after the draw against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd

Take a look inside this stunning pavilion glass house

This stunning home in Reydon near Southwold has a guide price of �950,000 Picture: FOTOFRANCH

Santa joins Christmas litter picking effort

Santa and head elf are ready for action Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Trespass store avoids ‘retail crisis’ and is set to remain open

The Ipswich branch of Trespass is to remain open depsite previously announcing its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Seasiders sink to second from bottom after home defeat to Romford

Seasiders' keeper Danny Crump tips over a goal-bound cross during the home defeat to Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists