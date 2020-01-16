E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Can you help police find this missing 72-year-old man?

PUBLISHED: 20:57 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 16 January 2020

Have you seen missing Geoffrey Tuckwell from Colchester? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Have you seen missing Geoffrey Tuckwell from Colchester? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police say they are "really worried" about the welfare of Geoffrey Tuckwell after the 72-year-old went missing from Colchester.

Geoffrey was reported missing from the Haven Road area at around 4pm today.

He is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short black hair and wears glasses.

Geoffrey was wearing a dark grey jacket with black sections, dark tracksuit trousers, and black shoes with no socks when he was last seen.

A police spokesman said: "We are really worried about him and need to find him to make sure he's okay."

If you've seen him please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 844 of 16 January.

