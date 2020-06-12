Inquest opened into death of Suffolk man who fell whilst on cruise ship
PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 June 2020
Archant
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Suffolk man who died while he was travelling on a cruise ship.
Geoffrey Wilson, 75, from Bury St Edmunds, was travelling on a cruise ship in January this year when he fell.
The inquest heard that Mr Wilson was given first aid for a grazed knee following the accident.
However, the following day Mr Wilson’s condition worsened.
Part of his leg had swollen, he had a rising temperature and his blood pressure had dropped.
Concerned by his condition, Mr Wilson was taken to a medical centre on the nearby island of Sint Maarten, a Dutch territory in the Caribbean which is a popular stop for cruise ships.
Mr Wilson received treatment at the hospital but died on January 31.
Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley confirmed that an internal case review into Mr Wilson’s death will be held on July 24 with an inquest date set for September 21.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.