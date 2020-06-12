Inquest opened into death of Suffolk man who fell whilst on cruise ship

An inquest has been opened into the death of man following a fall on a cruise ship Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Suffolk man who died while he was travelling on a cruise ship.

Geoffrey Wilson, 75, from Bury St Edmunds, was travelling on a cruise ship in January this year when he fell.

The inquest heard that Mr Wilson was given first aid for a grazed knee following the accident.

However, the following day Mr Wilson’s condition worsened.

Part of his leg had swollen, he had a rising temperature and his blood pressure had dropped.

Concerned by his condition, Mr Wilson was taken to a medical centre on the nearby island of Sint Maarten, a Dutch territory in the Caribbean which is a popular stop for cruise ships.

Mr Wilson received treatment at the hospital but died on January 31.

Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley confirmed that an internal case review into Mr Wilson’s death will be held on July 24 with an inquest date set for September 21.