Goalkeeper who suffered horror double leg break in FA Cup tie ‘overwhelmed’ by support

George Bugg giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed after suffering a horror leg break during an FA Cup preliminary match between Whitton United and Dereham Town. Picture: GEORGE BUGG Archant

A 20-year-old goalkeeper who suffered a horrific injury during an FA Cup tie between Whitton United and Dereham Town has praised those who have offered him “overwhelming” support.

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Whitton’s George Bugg suffered an open fracture to his right leg on Saturday, three minutes in to the side’s FA Cup preliminary round tie away at Dereham in Norfolk.

The youngster, who is on the books at Bury Town, had surgery to pin his leg on Sunday and now faces a lengthy time on the sidelines.

Speaking from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), Bugg thanked those who have sent their support over the past two days - including former Ipswich Town academy graduate and England goalkeeper Nick Pope.

He said on Monday: “I’m getting on okay, relatively speaking.

Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope sent a message to George Bugg after he suffered a horror injury on Saturday. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope sent a message to George Bugg after he suffered a horror injury on Saturday. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

“I’m resting up at the minute and I managed to get up on my crutches today, so with a bit of luck hopefully I’ll be able to be discharged this afternoon.

“It’s been painful but I’m starting to get a bit of progress.”

The 20-year-old will need to have another round surgery in three weeks to help grow his right leg, which has been left 1.8cm shorter following the break.

However, Bugg is already looking forward to getting back on the pitch, despite the prospect of a lengthy recovery period.

“I’m 100% looking forward to playing again,” he said.

“I’m under no illusions - it’s going to be a long road to recovery - but because of the people I’ve got around me, my friends, family and those in the football community I’ve got everything I need to progress as best as I can with the right advice.

“It’s going to be a long road but it’ll all be worth it in the end.”

The match, which took place at Dereham Town’s Aldiss Park, was delayed for an hour while Bugg was treated on the pitch by physios from both teams.

The “freak injury” happened when the young keeper came to collect a cross, before a Whitton defender fell into his right leg, which was planted on the ground.

Bugg said that the amount of support he has received on social media over the past 48 hours was “overwhelming”.

He added: “It’s been unreal to be honest.

“Everyone from Bury Town, everyone at Whitton and at Dereham have all sent their best wishes and people that I may never have spoken to have also reached out to over advice and send their best.

“It really means a lot to me.

“Even Nick Pope messaged me, which I really appreciated.

“He said that he’d heard about the injury and he hoped everything goes well with the recovery and that I get back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Following the hour-long delay, Dereham Town eventually progressed into the next round of the FA Cup, winning 3-2.