'Forever in our hearts': Tributes to man who died in assault

PUBLISHED: 17:23 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 06 March 2020

George Donald Picture: Supplied by family

George Donald Picture: Supplied by family

Heartfelt tributes have been paid after the "untimely" death of a man following an assault outside an Essex social club, with relatives saying they will never get over his death.

George Donald had been assaulted outside the Galleywood Social Club in The Street, Galleywood, near Chelmsford, on November 2 last year.

The 47-year-old, from Chelmsford, spent nearly four months in hospital, during which relatives said he never regained consciousness.

He died in hospital on Sunday, February 23.

A statement released by Essex Police on behalf of Mr Donald's family said: "He never regained consciousness in the almost four months he was hospitalised, and to his family and friends he died that night. We never spoke to him again.

"George was a central part of our lives, always willing to help when needed, funny, caring and decent. His smile would light up a room, and his tongue-in-cheek stories were legendary to all of those that knew him.

"We will miss George more than words can ever say. We will never get over his untimely death.

"Forever in our hearts, rest in peace George."

Detectives for Essex Police have now asked to speak to witnesses who were at Galleywood Social Club on November 2 last year and have yet to come forward.

Those who were there are the time are contact the North Major Crime team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

