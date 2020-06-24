Suffolk church leaders organise 24 hour vigil in memory of George Floyd

Suffolk clergy, from several different denominations, are organising a 24-hour prayer vigil in memory of George Floyd. Picture: DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY AND IPSWICH DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY AND IPSWICH

Church leaders across Suffolk are calling for people to join a 24-hour vigil marking one month since the death of George Floyd.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Floyd, 46, was killed while he was being arrested by officers on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His death sparked huge protests against systemic racism across the world. Four police officers have now been arrested in connection with his death.

Now senior members of the Suffolk clergy are coordinating an initiative called Healing the Divide, inviting people to pray and remember Mr Floyd.

MORE: Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protests in Woodbridge and Felixstowe

Revd Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said: “On Thursday June 25, it will be one month since the death of George Floyd.

“His death has sparked a global movement that has challenged people from all over the world to call out racism in every community.

“In Suffolk, Christians from many different denominations are coming together to pray for racial justice. We know that we have a long way to go in tackling racism – internationally, as a nation and in the church – but we also know that praying together is the right place to begin.”

The event involves 24 hours of prayer from midnight on June 25. Participants can sign up to a virtual prayer room to pray for part of this vigil.

Harold Afflu, senior minister of Ipswich International Church, said: “The way you treat another human being is a true reflection of your own heart and the value you place on your own life.

“Through the power of the Cross of Christ every divide, no matter what, can be healed.”

MORE: ‘Reality of racism can’t be ignored - we face it in the UK’

Sally Gaze, Archdeacon for Rural Mission, said: “We all have a responsibility to find ways in which we can tackle racism.

“For me and also, for others, prayer can be that first step that allows you to discern what that looks like for you.

“It has been a great privilege to work together across denominations on this. We have had such a great response so far. Every hour of the 24 hours of prayer has people or whole churches praying in it.

“However, we have more than enough room for others to join us and I would encourage those who would like to take part to visit the webpage.”

To sign up to the virtual prayer room click here.