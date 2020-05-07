Police attend unauthorised traveller campsite to offer advice
PUBLISHED: 15:06 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 May 2020
Archant
Officers from Suffolk police have visited an unauthorised traveller campsite in the north of the county.
Travellers are currently believed to be encamped on the George Lambton playing fields in Newmarket.
Police confirmed on Thursday that they had visited the site and provided codes of conduct advice to those there.
Mildenhall police said on Twitter that they were “in communication with our partners to plan for the coming days.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.