Police attend unauthorised traveller campsite to offer advice

An unauthorised campsite has been set up on the George Lambton playing fields Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers from Suffolk police have visited an unauthorised traveller campsite in the north of the county.

We are aware of an unauthorised travellers encampment on the George Lambton playing fields. We have visited and given codes of conduct advice, additionally we are in communication with our partners to plan for the coming days. #SNT #1581 pic.twitter.com/Or1EeevYZH — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) May 6, 2020

Travellers are currently believed to be encamped on the George Lambton playing fields in Newmarket.

Police confirmed on Thursday that they had visited the site and provided codes of conduct advice to those there.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter that they were “in communication with our partners to plan for the coming days.”