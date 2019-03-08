E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager charged with causing A14 Boxing Day crash tragedy appears in court

PUBLISHED: 18:26 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 13 August 2019

William Smedley was described by his family as a kind and caring young man. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing a Boxing Day crash on the A14 near Rougham in which two teenagers lost their lives.

Jake Paxton, who died following a crash on the A14 in Rougham on Boxing DayJake Paxton, who died following a crash on the A14 in Rougham on Boxing Day

George Mills, of Stow Road, Ixworth appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He did not enter a plea.

Police were called at around 9.30pm on December 26, 2017 to reports of a crash involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta, which was being driven by Mills, on the A14 eastbound near Rougham.

Jake Paxton, 18, from Bury St Edmunds, who was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

Floral tributes were laid for the two teenagers who died in a collision on the A14 near Rougham. Pictured: ARCHANTFloral tributes were laid for the two teenagers who died in a collision on the A14 near Rougham. Pictured: ARCHANT

A second teenage passenger in the Fiesta, 18-year-old William Smedley, died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa escaped the tragedy uninjured.

After his death, Mr Paxton's family paid tribute to their "beautiful" Jake.

They said: "We as a family are devastated that Jake has been tragically taken from us.

"Jake was beautiful inside and out.

"He was loved so very, very much by all his family and those close to him."

A statement released through Suffolk police on behalf of Mr Smedley's family read: "Caring son, loving grandson, doting big brother, a loyal, kind, generous beautiful young man gone but never ever forgotten."

A memorial event was held the day after the crash in the Arc Shopping Centre car park in Bury St Edmunds where the two teenagers used to meet up and socialise.

Flowers were laid and a host of balloons were released into the air as a tribute to the pair.

Ebony Wilderspin, who organised the event, said she hoped the memorial was an appropriate send off for the boys who were "taken away from us so early".

She said at the time: "Will and Jake were both loved by everyone and last night was amazing for everyone to come out to pay their respects to both the boys."

The case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, September 10.

Mills was released on unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

