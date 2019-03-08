E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Court case over A14 tragedy in which two teenagers died is adjourned

PUBLISHED: 05:58 11 September 2019

Jake Paxton, who died following a crash on the A14 in Rougham on Boxing Day

Jake Paxton, who died following a crash on the A14 in Rougham on Boxing Day

A plea hearing in the case of a 19-year-old man accused of causing a Boxing Day crash on the A14 near Rougham in which two teenagers lost their lives has been adjourned.

William Smedley, described by his family as a kind and caring young man. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYWilliam Smedley, described by his family as a kind and caring young man. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

George Mills, of Stow Road, Ixworth, was due to have entered pleas at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 10) to two offences of causing death by dangerous driving but was not well enough to attend.

The case was adjourned until December 17 for a further plea hearing and a trial date was set for February 24 next year.

Police were called at around 9.30pm on December 26, 2017 to reports of a crash involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta, which was being driven by Mills, on the A14 eastbound near Rougham.

Jake Paxton, 18, from Bury St Edmunds, who was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

A second teenage passenger in the Fiesta, 18-year-old William Smedley, died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa escaped uninjured.

After his death, Mr Paxton's family paid tribute to their "beautiful" Jake.

They said: "We as a family are devastated that Jake has been tragically taken from us.

"Jake was beautiful inside and out.

"He was loved so very, very much by all his family and those close to him."

A statement released through Suffolk police on behalf of Mr Smedley's family read: "Caring son, loving grandson, doting big brother, a loyal, kind, generous beautiful young man gone but never ever forgotten."

A memorial event was held the day after the crash in the Arc Shopping Centre car park in Bury St Edmunds where the two teenagers used to meet up and socialise.

Flowers were laid and a host of balloons were released into the air as a tribute to the pair.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Court case over A14 tragedy in which two teenagers died is adjourned

