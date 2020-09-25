Man who denies raping schoolgirl will go on trial next year
PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 September 2020
The trial of a 24-year-old man accused of raping a schoolgirl will take place in July.
George Pacey, of Cross End, Pebmarsh, Halstead pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday September 25 to raping a child under 13.
He also denied another offence of raping another alleged victim.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2016.
A case management hearing will take place March 25 and Pacey’s trial, which is expected to last seven days, will start on July 26.
