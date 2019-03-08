CCTV appeal after Rolex watch worth £10,000 stolen from teenager in Colchester

Police want to speak to this man in connection to the robbery of a Rolex watch, worth at least £10,000, in Colchester town centre Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A Rolex watch worth at least £10,000 was snatched from a teenager in an town centre robbery.

A teenager reported he was robbed of the Rolex in George Street, Colchester, at around 4.30am on Sunday, June 2.

Police investigating the robbery have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Colchester police station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/86244/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.