Woman charged over alleged ‘offensive and persistent’ communications to Suffolk police
PUBLISHED: 12:07 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 15 May 2020
Archant
A woman from London has been charged with communications offences towards Suffolk police and allegedly breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.
Georgeta Iordache, of Joseph Street in Bow, was arrested on Sunday, May 10 in Halesworth following reports of abusive behaviour towards police staff at Suffolk police’s control room.
The 36-year-old was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she was subsequently charged with sending communication conveying an indecent or offensive message, and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
She was also charged with contravening lockdown movement restriction laws.
Iordache has been released on conditional bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court at 9.15am on June 19.
