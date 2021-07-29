News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
German Doner Kebab opens new Colchester store

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:34 AM July 29, 2021   
German Doner Kebab has opened a new shop in Colchester

Takeaway chain German Doner Kebab has opened its doors in Colchester.

The restaurant in the town's High Street will offer dine-in, takeaway and click and collect meals. 

Colchester is the 65th eatery for the brand in the UK, with German Doner Kebab also having a branch in Ipswich.

Daniel Bunce, German Doner Kebab's managing director for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Colchester.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”





