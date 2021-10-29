How to 'Grab The Jab' in Suffolk - Who needs a vaccine and how you can get one
As part of our Grab The Jab campaign, where we are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, we have compiled a guide to help you know who needs to get vaccinated and how.
There are two significant recent changes to the vaccine program, which is that 12 to 15-years-olds can now have the vaccine and that booster jabs are available.
12-15 year olds
Although Covid-19 is usually mild in most children it can also make some children unwell.
Therefore the Government has said one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine which will give good protection for them against getting seriously ill.
All children aged 12 to 15 will be offered a vaccine this autumn.
Most children will get their vaccine given to them at school when a school immunisation team will visit them or if they miss it parents can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment online.
Only the Pfizer-BioNTech is currently cleared for use for the age group.
Booster vaccinations
Anyone living in Suffolk or north east Essex in an eligible group who had their 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine at least six months ago can go to a walk-in, no appointment clinic for a booster.
Those eligible include:
- those living in residential care homes for older adults
- all adults aged 50 years or over
- frontline health and social care workers and volunteers
- all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, and adult carers
- adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals
Walk-in clinics are available for boosters, 1st dose and 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccinations:
Details of clinics at www.sneevaccine.org.uk/location-of-walk-in-clinics/
Boosters, 1st dose and 2nd dose - AZ vaccinations: The website suggests contacting the Suffolk and North East Essex vaccination helpline on: 0344 257 3961.
Boosters, 1st dose and 2nd dose - Moderna vaccinations: Check website for details, but next availability is currently listed at Martlesham Pharmacy, November 6.
The flu vaccination programme is now running, it is encouraged for people that are eligible for a Covid-19 booster to also get their flu vaccination. More information on the flu vaccination is at www.nhs.uk/flujab.