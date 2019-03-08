Don't miss your free Paul Lambert and Luke Chambers face masks as Ipswich chase promotion

Great news you can get a Paul Lambert mask with your Ipswich Town goody bag outside the match at Portman Road this weekend Picture: ARCHANT Archant

This Saturday fans heading to Portman Road to watch Ipswich Town's match against Shrewsbury will be able to pay homage to the manager who has got them to the top of League One.

Your chance to look like Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert this Saturday Picture: ARCHANT Your chance to look like Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert this Saturday Picture: ARCHANT

Fans buying a special East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star goody bag will be able to pick up a free Paul Lambert or Luke Chambers mask to wear in the stands.

The goody bags, which also include water, Kettle chips, chocolate and a newspaper will be on sale outside Portman Road for just £1.

Following their 5-0 win against Bolton last weekend, it is hoped the team will build on their momentum and keep their top spot in League One table - even if they only remain there on goal difference.

Ahead of the match against Shrewsbury Town, fans also have the chance to meet Town's bright young stars Teddy Bishop and Tristan Nydam - who will be signing autographs in the fanzone from 1.15pm.

You might see a few extra Paul Lambert faces in the crowd at Portman Road this Saturday Picture: ARCHANT You might see a few extra Paul Lambert faces in the crowd at Portman Road this Saturday Picture: ARCHANT

There will also be a fun day taking place in the FanZone, with children able to try crazy golf and have a go at a penalty shoot out.

