Tickets now available for Framlingham Sausage Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:41 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 08 May 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Framlingham Sausage Festival Picture: Framlingham Sausage Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Framlingham Sausage Festival Picture: Framlingham Sausage Festival

Archant

Entry for the family event, celebrating local producers, starts at only £3.

Tickets have officially gone on sale for the Framlingham Sausage Festival, following a huge demand for it to return despite a planned sabbatical.

Organisers had planned to take a year's break from the event to re-evaluate what direction they'd be taking it in, with the festival having grown well beyond what was expected in its formative years.

Last year thousands of visitors flocked to Framlingham for the day event, with Hutton's of Earl Soham coming out as the winning producer.

Chair of the festival, Michael Kehoe said: "We received so much positive feedback.

"With many requests from previous visitors, as well as businesses in the town, we have decided to carry on the great work."

This year's festival, which is being supported by Framlingham Business Association, will take place on Sunday, 13 October, with sausage tasting taking place throughout the town between 10am and 4pm.

In a change from previous years, there will not be long to wait for the results, with the awards ceremony taking place at 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kehoe added: "Everyone can look forward to a fantastic day. We have some new sausage ideas, including a vegetarian selection.

"We'll also have great music from local talent, places to buy the products that have been tasted, an extended market and a VIP section.

"The experience has had a total makeover; we want everyone to talk about this for years to come."

Victoria Perkins, chair of the Framlingham Business Association, believes the Sausage Festival really helps to draw attention to the area.

She said: "Framlingham is such a wonderful town with lots to see and do. We have the famous castle, lots of wonderful shops, pubs and restaurants, museums, and much, much more.

"For a while now, the Sausage Festival has been a big attraction, and has really put us on the culinary map.

"If you love sausages, or simply food in general, this is an event that you absolutely must come and visit."

Tickets are available from just £3, with the tasting tickets priced at £6. Family tickets can be purchased for £20.

The VIP ticket, which includes access to the VIP lounge with lunch provided, queue jumps, drinks, one-to-ones with the producers, VIP parking and a goody-bag to take away, is available for just £150.

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

