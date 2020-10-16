Find out just how haunted Bury St Edmunds is
PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 October 2020
BURY ST EDMUNDS TOUR GUIDES
Ghost tours are being offered in Bury St Edmunds this Halloween season - and they will run right through to March.
Run by Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides, each tour is currently restricted to six customers due to coronavirus rules, and will give people the chance to get out and learn of the town’s darker past.
The guides relish their evenings and dress appropriately – you may find yourself being led by the Witchfinder General, a monk, a grey lady, a grave-robber or an undertaker.
They all narrate “ghostly, grisly and ghoulish” stories with the aim to thrill and chill.
“The tours combine the elements that everyone likes in a good horror film – slightly scary but very believable,” said Martyn Taylor, one of the guides. “It’s up to the individual how they experience it but we never belittle people’s beliefs.”
The tours attract friends and family members as groups, but some people are content to come along on their own.
Tour guide Mike Dean reassured: “We haven’t lost anyone on our tours (yet!).”
John Saunders, also a tour guide, said the ghostly and macabre tours, which have operated since 2013, were very popular, and had already sold out for the Halloween weekend.
He added: “Although we have restricted groups to six people, we have eight guides available to undertake tours so we should be able to meet people’s needs, but to avoid disappointment and to assist our planning early online bookings are encouraged.”
