Find out just how haunted Bury St Edmunds is

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 October 2020

Bury St Edmunds' 'Ghostly and Macabre' tours delve into the town's darker past Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS TOUR GUIDES

BURY ST EDMUNDS TOUR GUIDES

Ghost tours are being offered in Bury St Edmunds this Halloween season - and they will run right through to March.

Bury Society chairman Martyn Taylor, one of the guides, standing on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIBury Society chairman Martyn Taylor, one of the guides, standing on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Run by Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides, each tour is currently restricted to six customers due to coronavirus rules, and will give people the chance to get out and learn of the town’s darker past.

MORE: WEIRD SUFFOLK: The Bury St Edmunds bungalow and car showroom ghosts

The guides relish their evenings and dress appropriately – you may find yourself being led by the Witchfinder General, a monk, a grey lady, a grave-robber or an undertaker.

They all narrate “ghostly, grisly and ghoulish” stories with the aim to thrill and chill.

You may also want to watch:

“The tours combine the elements that everyone likes in a good horror film – slightly scary but very believable,” said Martyn Taylor, one of the guides. “It’s up to the individual how they experience it but we never belittle people’s beliefs.”

MORE: The Bury St Edmunds witch trials - what do you know about this horrible history?

The tours attract friends and family members as groups, but some people are content to come along on their own.

Tour guide Mike Dean reassured: “We haven’t lost anyone on our tours (yet!).”

John Saunders, also a tour guide, said the ghostly and macabre tours, which have operated since 2013, were very popular, and had already sold out for the Halloween weekend.

MORE: Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled - but there will be a festive fair in town

He added: “Although we have restricted groups to six people, we have eight guides available to undertake tours so we should be able to meet people’s needs, but to avoid disappointment and to assist our planning early online bookings are encouraged.”

See the website here.

