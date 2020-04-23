E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Spreading positivity through presents thanks to Suffolk-based gifting page

PUBLISHED: 21:59 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:08 23 April 2020

Emma Ashworth from Bury St Edmunds is the founder of the successful Gift it Forward Facebook page Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Emma Ashworth from Bury St Edmunds is the founder of the successful Gift it Forward Facebook page Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

A Bury St Edmunds woman’s gifting Facebook page is brightening people’s lives up and down the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

Here are thank yous Emma has received for launching the page Picture: EMMA ASHWORTHHere are thank yous Emma has received for launching the page Picture: EMMA ASHWORTH

Emma Ashworth, 31, launched ‘Gift it Forward’ followed by a heart symbol about four weeks ago and “never thought in a million years” it would become the success it has with more than 4,000 members.

She had seen it done before and thought ‘I could do that’, but little did she know it would gain so much momentum.

MORE: Fishermen’s friends and a 100th birthday card for a fundraising hero – good deeds from across the region during the coronavirus crisis

“It’s just unbelievable and it’s keeping me very busy,” she said.

Members of the private group create an Amazon wish list and post it on the page and people then pick something to gift.

Some people choose to leave a note, but others do it as a complete surprise.

Emma said: “A lot of people on there are doing it to gift rather than to receive, which is the whole reason why I did it in the first place.”

She says on the group: “I just thought this would be nice for us all! We are going through seriously hard times at the moment and a little parcel it be small or big will brighten anyone’s day!”

You may also want to watch:

Emma recently announced a gifting post to show appreciation for key workers and already has more than 250 Amazon wish lists in the comments.

And her ‘thank you’ post on April 13, where people say thank you when they receive a gift, has more than 3.5 thousand comments.

MORE: Coronavirus: Government job retention scheme ‘working well’ despite staggering numbers of applicants, say experts

Emma was recently made redundant from her role as a HR coordinator, but not as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “I am on my phone from the moment I get up to when I go to sleep doing my page.

“It’s really, really helped me through the whole thing. After being made redundant I wouldn’t have had anything to do.

“It’s really helped keep me focused. I went through a bit of an anxious time (related to the current crisis) before I did the page.”

She added: “That’s what I had hoped to do – help other people too.”

Emma, who lives with her husband and dog, said the group had also become a “really good place to come and talk”.

For the Gift it Forward page see here. Emma also runs games on the page.

•Join our Facebook group to stay up to date with coronavirus news in Suffolk. You can also sign up to our newsletter and read all the latest updates here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hospital boss ‘outraged’ as firm offers PPE for 825% of original price

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at warehouse

Firefighters from Essex Police are battling a fire at a warehouse in Clacton. Picture: CAMERON JAMES

Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk shows its support for NHS staff and key workers in weekly Clap for Carers

Officers from Haverhill Police united at a safe distance to clap and sound their sirens for NHS staff, carers and fellow key workers Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE
Drive 24