Published: 7:30 AM June 24, 2021

More towns in Suffolk and Essex will receive gigabit broadband - Credit: Pixabay

Next generation gigabit broadband is set to be rolled out to parts of Suffolk and Essex later this year as part of a project to help underserved communities.

Internet service provider, Lightspeed Broadband, announced on Wednesday that it will be bringing its next generation gigabit broadband directly to thousands of homes and businesses in 10 more towns across the East of England.

The towns set to benefit include Stowmarket, Clacton-on-Sea, Frinton-on-Sea and Witham, which will all receive access to future-proof, stable and reliable internet with speeds of up to 1000Mbps.

Other areas in Norfolk, including Thetford, will also be serviced as part of the plans.

Lightspeed Broadband say that gigabit internet will provide approximately 24 times faster speeds than the average broadband currently available.

It said the new internet will provide super smooth internet connection for simultaneous professional home working, streaming online entertainment, high-speed gaming, and video calling, with no buffering, no lag or drop-outs.

Gigabit broadband is said to provide a smoother internet connection - Credit: PA

Work to bring the gigabit broadband to all of the towns mentioned will begin in the autumn.

Lightspeed said it will reuse existing infrastructure wherever possible, and work with local partners, including local councils and highways, to roll out the fibre infrastructure quickly with minimal environmental impact and disruption to residents.

Steve Haines, CEO of Lightspeed Broadband, said: “We have been moving at ‘light speed’ to deliver our objectives to become a leading regional internet service provider and bring ultra-reliable, futureproof full fibre internet to thousands of homes and businesses across the East of England. Adding 10 build locations across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk to our initial 10 in West Norfolk and South Lincolnshire further strengthens our position in the region.

"Working closely with stakeholders in each of our locations is very important to us and we want to be open and transparent about our next wave of locations so we can engage with local partners ahead of the build phase this Autumn."