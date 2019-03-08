E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sudbury man to take on daring solo flight from London to Cape Town

PUBLISHED: 16:34 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 30 October 2019

Giles Abrey is setting off on a more than 7,200 mile charity solo flight from London to Cape Town in South Africa Picture: DAVID MORRELL

Giles Abrey is setting off on a more than 7,200 mile charity solo flight from London to Cape Town in South Africa Picture: DAVID MORRELL

Archant

A man from Sudbury is set to embark on a daring charity solo flight from London to Cape Town in South Africa - in a plane he helped build himself.

The route Mr Abrey will take on his daring solo flight to Cape Town Picture: CHARLOTTE WHITEThe route Mr Abrey will take on his daring solo flight to Cape Town Picture: CHARLOTTE WHITE

Giles Abrey will take to the skies on Sunday November 3 to raise money for The Institute of Cancer Research, GeeWizz charity and Farm Africa.

He will be taking on the epic journey almost 100 years after the first flight to Cape Town was completed.

On his daredevil flight, Mr Abrey, third generation farmer, will visit 13 countries, flying 7,200 miles during his momentous five-week challenge.

Mr Abrey said he was fully aware of the dangers involved, but had spent months planning his adventure.

He said: "As excited as I am, I also have to be realistic about the unknown weather en route which is clearly going to play an important part within this challenge adventure.

"I have tried to prepare in finite detail but I am at the mercy of the ever-changing weather.

"One example of this is I must land in Ethiopia in a mountainous range with a landing strip at 7,625 feet whereas the highest I have ever flown to date has been 4,500 feet.

"As a solo pilot, I will be pushing my comfort zone in every level.

"The furthest I have ever flown previously is Barcelona, this challenge I am about to undertake is 10 times longer than I've ever done before, crossing over a thousand miles of water."

Mr Abrey said he had been thinking about the challenge since 2007 when he first imported a G-Gast aircraft kit from the US with colleague Stephen Tortice.

Spending around four years putting it together with a team of six, he took it out on its maiden flight in 2011.

Mr Abrey said fuel could become an issue on the long flight to Cape Town.

He said: "If I have head winds or am being diverted, I am going to be running close on fuel.

"I did have a concern that if my GPS turns off and I am down to paper maps navigating though parts of Africa how competent am I going to be at that.

"Getting lost is obviously a worry, too."

He added: "I will be glad when it starts, as the amount of preparation has been mental, so I want to get going with it."

For more information on Mr Abrey's charity adventure and to donate to the cause, visit www.adventures4charity.com

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven issues for Suffolk voters to look out for in the 2019 General Election

Sandy Martin won in 2017 by moving the discussion away from Brexit - can Labour do that again? Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sudbury man to take on daring solo flight from London to Cape Town

Giles Abrey is setting off on a more than 7,200 mile charity solo flight from London to Cape Town in South Africa Picture: DAVID MORRELL

Assaulted officer helped catch fleeing biker despite suspected broken leg

Benjamin Howlett failed to stop for police after riding a scrambler motorbike on the pavement, without insurance, without a proper licence and while in possession of cannabis Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists